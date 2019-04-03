More Bay Area parents face Boston judge in college admissions scheme

BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- Six more Bay Area parents charged in connection with the nationwide college admissions scheme will appear in court in Boston Wednesday. Two of them are facing more significant charges than the others.The US District Court of Massachusetts is now a revolving door for parents charged in connection with the nationwide college admissions scandal.Criminal Attorney Doug Rappaport provided legal analysis of the case to ABC7 News. Rappaport is not representing anyone involved in the case"Some parents are definitely going to serve actual time there's no doubt," said Rappaport.He says those who plead guilty generally receive lesser sentences than if they go to trial and are convicted."My guess is a judge will be sentencing parents somewhere between six months and probably two years depending on the extent of the conduct," said Rappaport.Expected in court Wednesday are Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez. According to the criminal complaint after one exam, Elizabeth, her daughter and the test proctor "gloated" that they had cheated and gotten away with it.Prosecutors have not charged any children."Whether that's a policy decision or that they're using that as leverage to get their parents to plead guilty I don't know," said Rappaport.Also expected is Bruce Isackson whose daughter Lauren was a purported USC soccer player. A Woodside club coaching Director said she never played on the team even though her team bio says she did.Packaged food entrepreneur Peter Sartorio is accused of paying for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.Gregory and Amy Colburn are also accused of paying for the college entrance exam cheating scheme. After their attorney demanded a preliminary hearing for the Colburns, the US Attorney's Office indicted them on additional money laundering charges."It's not retaliatory it happens in every single federal case when you demand a preliminary hearing," said Rappaport.In a statement, the couple's attorney writes, "The Colburns' son took his SAT test with no assistance, and the Colburns were unaware that his test was altered in any way."Their attorney says they are innocent and will plead not guilty.The attorney for the Colburn's says they will go to trial if need be. Also in court tomorrow, actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli.