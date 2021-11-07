wild animals

Mountain lion hit by San Mateo police car on Highway 92

This file photo shows a mountain lion.

This file photo shows a mountain lion. (Shutterstock Photo)

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A police patrol vehicle hit a mountain lion that was bounding across lanes of State Route 92 in San Mateo late Saturday, authorities said.

An officer on patrol was headed eastbound on the highway and had just passed the Hillsdale Boulevard exit about 10:25 p.m. when he spotted the big cat running across lanes from left to right, according to San Mateo police.

The officer applied his brakes but collided with the mountain lion, police said. When the officer returned to the area, the animal was gone.

The officer wasn't hurt but the impact left the patrol vehicle damaged, with patches of animal hair, according to a release from police.

The image above is not of the mountain lion hit by the car.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan mateomountain lion sightingwild animalshighway 92animals
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
WILD ANIMALS
SJ votes unanimously to protect its 'last great open space'
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
Police advise to keep indoors after 'large animal' sighting in Dublin
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News