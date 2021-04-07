Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift surprise releases second 'From the Vault' song, 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

These are all the American Music Awards Taylor Swift has won

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new song, "Mr. Perfectly Fine," before the Friday debut of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which is a re-recording of her 2008 album.

Swift revealed on Twitter that she wrote the song in 2008, but left it off the album at the time.

In the song, Swift sings: "Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away.

"Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How's your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I've been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you're Mr. perfectly fine."

Swift last week shared the full tracklist for the new "Fearless." Keith Urban and Maren Morris make appearances on the new album, which features previously unreleased songs "Don't You," "Bye Bye Baby" and "You All Over Me."

Swift is re-recording previous albums after Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records purchased her masters.

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" drops Friday.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftmusic newsotrc
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Total Recalled: Story of America's wildest, largest recall election
Hackers infiltrate virtual Easter service with racist rant
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: How fire risk scores can lead to canceled insurance
EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot
Show More
Parents say their son was 'executed' by Danville officer
Candidates in 2003 CA recall election weigh in on Newsom effort
This app helps you easily find vaccine appointments
Petaluma cattle ranchers brace for 'worst drought ever'
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
More TOP STORIES News