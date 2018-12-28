2 MS-13 gang members accused of shooting 16-year-old to death

Two MS-13 gang members arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old boy, on the city's north side.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Two MS-13 gang members are accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Houston.

Melvin Josue Salvador, 18, and Celso Onelio Sandoval, 25, are both charged with the murder of Edwin Triguerus.

The teen was reportedly shot to death in the 5300 block of De Soto on Dec. 16.

Investigators say Triguerus was shot while he was talking to a man in a four-door Acura. The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died two days later, according to police.

"Salvador and Sandoval are both MS-13 gang members who 'assassinated' a 16-year-old who was just walking down the street, and then committed an aggravated robbery right afterwards," court documents stated.

Both suspects were charged with murder on Wednesday, and are currently in the Harris County Jail.
