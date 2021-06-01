Arts & Entertainment

Muppets' chairman talks magic, madness of loveable American icons

By and Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Muppets' chairman talks history behind American icons

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Try to imagine a world without the Muppets. It's gloomier, if not impossible. From Kermit to Miss Piggy, or Fozzie Bear and Beaker, the Muppets have shaped six decades of American comedy and culture at large.

You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan than ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui.

RELATED: A normal interview with Cornelius the alien: the true star of 'Earth To Ned'

Brian Henson, chairman of the legendary Jim Henson Company and son of Jim, joined ABC7's Midday Live to share his true meaning of the beloved Muppets cast, as well as the latest characters to join the Muppets arena on Disney+.

It's a must-watch interview for any Muppets fan so be sure to click the video above to watch, and be sure to tune in to Midday Live, weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC7 News.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocomedyentertainmentmoviestelevisiondisneyarts & culturedisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldthe muppets
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News