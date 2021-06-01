Muppets' chairman talks magic, madness of loveable American icons

You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan than ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui.
RELATED: A normal interview with Cornelius the alien: the true star of 'Earth To Ned'
Brian Henson, chairman of the legendary Jim Henson Company and son of Jim, joined ABC7's Midday Live to share his true meaning of the beloved Muppets cast, as well as the latest characters to join the Muppets arena on Disney+.
It's a must-watch interview for any Muppets fan so be sure to click the video above to watch, and be sure to tune in to Midday Live, weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC7 News.