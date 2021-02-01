Sacramento man arrested after 2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested after the bodies of two women were found inside a Vacaville apartment on Saturday, Vacaville police say.

At 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 582 Rocky Hill Road.

Officials say a woman reported that a man was inside an apartment and was live-streaming himself on social media, possibly armed. Police say the video showed him carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor -- not moving.

Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside. After a brief struggle -- during which an officer utilized a taser -- the man was taken into custody at approximately 8:32 a.m. police added.

Officers additionally found two women deceased inside of the apartment. The cause of their death remains under investigation.

The Vacaville Police Department identified the suspect as Raymond Michael Weber of Sacramento and booked him into Solano County Jail with two charges of murder. He is being held without bail.
The two victims are not being identified until their family members are notified, officials say.

Police add that Weber was already wanted for a number of felonies.

