OAKLAND -- Art, some of the best wine in the world, delicious food, music and Doug E. Fresh, too. Mark your calendar because you don't want to miss The Days with Zahrah Getaway in Napa on May 5, 6 and 7.

We were joined by Zahrah Farmer, executive producer and host, who told us more about the culinary, music and art festival. The event is an extension of the experience Zahrah brings to audiences on her show. "We wanted this to definitely represent the best of the bay and to bring that home for people who grew up here."

The DWZ Getaway is at The Meritage Resort & Spa and The CIA. Get your Getaway Festival tickets & hotel accommodations at www.dwzgetaway.com.

Click HERE for the full schedule.

Friday, May 5, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Welcome reception at The Meritage Resort and Spa, followed by The Reunion Party at The Crush Bowling Lounge.

Saturday, May 6, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Doug E. Fresh, After 7, Kool Moe Dee, Martin Luther, The Real McCoy, World Famous Show

Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Doug E. Fresh, Musiq, Goapele, Stepping into the Future, DJ D Sharp (official DJ of the Golden State Warriors), World Famous Show

The event will also showcase many Black-owned winemakers. "We are so honored that we're teamed up with Black Vines. Fern is such an incredible individual who is doing so much great work in the community, in Oakland, and in bringing Black vintners to the forefront.

For more updates, follow on social:

Facebook: @dayswithzahrah

Instagram: @dayswithzahrah