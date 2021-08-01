Muttville dog rescue celebrates 'National Mutt Day' with 1st in-person adoption in 19 months

San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue recognized the special day with its first in-person adoption after 19 months.
Seventy dogs age 7 or older were at the center on Alabama Street were looking for their fur-ever homes.
Muttville recently rescued its 9,000th senior dog, a stray pup named Peabody from Fresno.
If you're not able to adopt a pup, you can volunteer at Muttville or donate things like food, toys and medicine.
The rescue says it's looking for volunteers to play with dogs and take them for walks.
For more information on the organization, click here.