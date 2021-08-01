Pets & Animals

Muttville dog rescue celebrates 'National Mutt Day' with 1st in-person adoption in 19 months

EMBED <>More Videos

SF dog rescue resumes in-person adoptions after 19 months

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday was "National Mutt Day" and dog lovers across the country celebrated their mixed breed pets.

San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue recognized the special day with its first in-person adoption after 19 months.

Seventy dogs age 7 or older were at the center on Alabama Street were looking for their fur-ever homes.

Muttville recently rescued its 9,000th senior dog, a stray pup named Peabody from Fresno.

If you're not able to adopt a pup, you can volunteer at Muttville or donate things like food, toys and medicine.

The rescue says it's looking for volunteers to play with dogs and take them for walks.

For more information on the organization, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscodogspet rescuepet adoption
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News