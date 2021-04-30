Society

Bay Area football star who overcame homelessness picked in 1st round of NFL Draft

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area star overcomes adversity, picked in 1st round of NFL Draft

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thursday's NFL Draft didn't just prove to make for a great night, but an "amazing" night according to Bay Area's Najee Harris. The star football player was a running back for Alabama and was 24th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Antioch High School standout celebrated after the call came and after he heard these words from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, "The Pittsburgh Steelers select Najee Harris."

ABC7 News was there as Najee was surrounded by family and friends in Emeryville. In fact at one point it was so busy that he took the call he got from the Steelers outside. As Harris walked by our crew we heard him say, "appreciate everything coach."

RELATED: NFL draft prospect, Bay Area native Najee Harris visits homeless shelter where he once lived

What many don't realize is that Harris grew up in numerous places. Antioch, Oakland, and in 2010 when he was just 12 years old he spent time living in a Richmond shelter.

"It's all in God's plan, you know my roots will always be in the Bay Area but you know obviously," said Harris.

A humble Harris was interrupted by champagne showers during our interview. Friends and family keeping the celebration going.

Earlier in the day Najee spoke about the challenges that many kids face growing up, ones that he was able to overcome.

RELATED: 2021 NFL Draft on ABC7: San Francisco 49ers select QB Trey Lance with No. 3 overall pick

"Just all the little kids out there going through the same stuff, I want to tell them that there are people in your same position and there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Harris.

We asked the future Pittsburgh Steeler if he was nervous as the clock kept on ticking without a call.

"I was getting hella nervous. Anytime you see that, and the trade-ups happening, the other teams picking other players you know, and then running backs not getting picked in the first round. Kind of scary, but like I said finally happened at the end of the day, it all worked out how it was planned," said Harris.

EMBED More News Videos



Najee isn't wasting time either. He's headed to Pittsburgh on Friday. When we spoke with him he said he wanted to give one message to kids out there who might be watching,

"Don't go where the path may lead but go where there is no path. Sometimes it's good to just follow your own footsteps, make your own way, have your own dream, I can say that I did that myself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyantiochoaklandnfl draftpittsburgh steelersnflhomelessfootball
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News