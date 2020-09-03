Rally expected outside Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home amid salon visit backlash

This comes after backlash from the congresswoman getting a haircut indoors at a San Francisco salon while the service was prohibited under the city's COVID-19 regulations.
Video surfaced Tuesday showing Pelosi inside eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood.
Pelosi said Wednesday she believes she was set up.
"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said. "When they said we're able to accommodate one person at a time and that we could setup at that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup."
A spokesperson for the congresswoman said the business offered to cut Pelosi's hair and told her they were allowed to have one customer at a time inside the business.
"The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," said spokesperson Drew Hammill.
Speaker Pelosi says she was “setup” after being caught getting her hair done inside a San Francisco hair salon Monday, violating COVID rules... Listen... what say you?! pic.twitter.com/1oHyoOjh1O— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 2, 2020
A photo also shows the House Speaker wearing a mask around her neck, not on her face, which she said was right after having her hair washed.
"I don't wear a mask when I'm washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you're washing your hair?" asked Pelosi to the news crews Wednesday.
The salon owner, Erica Kious, originally provided the footage of Pelosi to Fox News.
