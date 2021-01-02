Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home vandalized overnight on New Year's Day

The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi's home overnight with the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything."
RELATED: Trump's $2,000 stimulus checks all but dead, McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags.
The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the House Speaker's San Francisco home.
It's unclear if Pelosi was home at the time of the vandalism.
RELATED: 'Afraid to return': San Francisco hair salon to close permanently after receiving backlash from Nancy Pelosi visit
Americans first received $1,200 as part of a COVID-19 relief deal at the start of the pandemic.
Months later, lawmakers pushed through additional $600 relief checks, which Americans are now receiving.
President Donald Trump last month made a push for Congress to increase the checks to $2,000, which Democrats then brought to a vote before it was blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The GOP leader claimed Congress had already provided Americans with enough aid during the pandemic.
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed defends Speaker Nancy Pelosi over controversial salon visit: 'Time for us to move on'