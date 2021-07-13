Sports

Naomi Osaka doll sells out shortly after Mattel releases new Barbie honoring tennis star

EMBED <>More Videos

Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sells out shortly after launch

A new Barbie doll modeled on tennis star Naomi Osaka has sold out just hours after it was released on Monday.

The new doll is part of the Barbie Role Model series and holds a Yonex tennis racket, according to a press release from toy company Mattel.

It sports a Nike tennis dress and a white visor, and Osaka tweeted that she wore the outfit at the 2020 Australian Open.

"I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything," Osaka added in her tweet.



The 23-year-old won her first grand slam title in 2018. The four-time grand slam winner is an outspoken figure on the professional tennis circuit and regularly addresses human rights, racial injustice and mental health during interviews.

Barbie commissioned designer Carlyle Nuera to make the doll, and he spoke of his admiration for Osaka.

"Obviously Naomi's athletic skill is unmatched, that's a fact," said Nuera in the press release.

"But what I personally admire the most about Naomi Osaka is how she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice."

This is the second time Osaka has collaborated with Barbie, following her 2019 appearance as one of the brand's Shero dolls.

Earlier this month, video streaming service Netflix released a trailer for its "Naomi Osaka" documentary series, which focuses on her life and her struggles with being catapulted into the public eye.

"Naomi Osaka," personally narrated by the tennis player, looks back at her upbringing and how her 2018 US Open win turned her into an "overnight superstar."

The Japanese world No. 2 revealed she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first grand slam title in 2018. The Netflix series will air on July 16.

Osaka will make her return to competitive tennis at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after withdrawing from the French Open, citing mental health reasons. She later announced she had also withdrawn from this year's Wimbledon tournament.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsmattelu.s. & worldtennisbarbietoys
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News