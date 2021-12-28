Napa County wakes up to rare snowfall

The National Weather Service says more snow could fall on Bay Area peaks today as we've seen happen sparsely over the past several days.
The snow level was at elevations above 2,500 feet this morning, but the dry air is allowed that to lower to around 1,500 feet in hilly areas, according to the NWS.
So even though our snow level was at 2500ft this morning, the dry air allows that to lower to around 1500ft as precipitation is falling (due to evaporative cooling). So hilly areas will get closer to that 1500ft level. pic.twitter.com/p3wa0UbL5j— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2021
Snow has also fallen on Mt. Hamilton, Mount Diablo and other higher elevations of the Bay Area this week.
NWS tweeted a map of where snow will fall this week:
With all the talk about snow across the Sierra Nevada through this upcoming week, here's a look at potential snowfall in the Bay Area peaks. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/ew0DOQgJGC— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2021
In the Sierra, the snow has been nonstop for days. The latest storm helped smash a December snowfall record that was previously set back in 1970.
The unsettled weather is expected to continue through Wednesday.
