Napa County wakes up to rare snowfall

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's looking like a winter wonderland in Napa! The flurries were falling early Tuesday morning along Howell Mountain Road.

The National Weather Service says more snow could fall on Bay Area peaks today as we've seen happen sparsely over the past several days.

RELATED: Sierra snowfall smashes December record

The snow level was at elevations above 2,500 feet this morning, but the dry air is allowed that to lower to around 1,500 feet in hilly areas, according to the NWS.



Snow has also fallen on Mt. Hamilton, Mount Diablo and other higher elevations of the Bay Area this week.

NWS tweeted a map of where snow will fall this week:



In the Sierra, the snow has been nonstop for days. The latest storm helped smash a December snowfall record that was previously set back in 1970.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue through Wednesday.

