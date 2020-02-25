Science

VIDEO: Travel to the dark side of the moon and see what Apollo 13 astronauts saw

WASHINGTON -- NASA released extremely detailed, high definition video showing the surface of the moon.

The video comes from data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It recreates views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw during their journey around the far side of the moon in 1970.

RELATED | 11 of the 12 people who have walked on the moon trained at the University of North Carolina

The video, released by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shows an earthset, an earthrise and a sunrise all from the perspective of the moon.

All views in the video are sped up for timing purposes.

RELATED | 5 astronomy events to look for in 2020: Consecutive supermoons, Halloween Blue Moon, solar eclipse
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonastronautspace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News