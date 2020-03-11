Coronavirus

NCAA tournament games to be played without fans

The NCAA made the unprecedented decision Wednesday to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."



The news came down shortly after North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC Tournament. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts was asked for his reaction to the announcement.

"It's a serious problem, and it's not an athletic problem. It's a problem all across the country," Keatts told ABC11. "And so I don't think anyone here or anybody in the sports world should obviously complain about what the people that know what's going on decide to do."

The NCAA announcement came after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would issue an order that would ban fans from NCAA tournament games in Cleveland and Dayton.

The 2020 College Basketball Invitational was also canceled because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus, ESPN reported.

Sporting events around the world have been affected by the virus. States and cities have banned large gatherings, leading to teams like the Golden State Warriors to say that they would play in front of empty arenas.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshealthmarch madnessillnesscollege basketballcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News