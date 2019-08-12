New guidelines for Contra Costa County residents for wildfires, other emergencies

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa Fire Protection District is out with a new, online guide designed to help residents prepare for the possibility of wildfires and other emergencies.Officials say the 16-page guide will greatly benefit Contra Costa residents since two-thirds of the county is in some form of a fire-hazard severity zone."Fully two-thirds of the county is in some form of fire hazard severity zone; the risk of catastrophic wildfires is no less here than in our neighboring counties," said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Lewis Broschard. "This guide will help every citizen prepare today to protect themselves, their family and neighbors from the wildfire that could come tomorrow."