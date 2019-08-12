New guidelines for Contra Costa County residents for wildfires, other emergencies

This file photo shows a Cal Fire crew at work in Contra Costa County, Calif. (KGO-TV)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa Fire Protection District is out with a new, online guide designed to help residents prepare for the possibility of wildfires and other emergencies.

Officials say the 16-page guide will greatly benefit Contra Costa residents since two-thirds of the county is in some form of a fire-hazard severity zone.

RELATED: Mill Valley makes bold move to prevent fires

"Fully two-thirds of the county is in some form of fire hazard severity zone; the risk of catastrophic wildfires is no less here than in our neighboring counties," said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Lewis Broschard. "This guide will help every citizen prepare today to protect themselves, their family and neighbors from the wildfire that could come tomorrow."

For more information on protecting homes, businesses and people from wildfires in Contra Costa County, as well as for evacuation planning, visit either the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District website, or the website for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyfire departmentscontra costa countyfire safetywildfireprepare norcal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle catches fire after colliding with VTA bus in SJ
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
A-Rod has $500K worth of items stolen from car in SF, sources say
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Golden State Warriors release 2019-20 schedule
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Show More
7 Rideshare safety tips
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
More TOP STORIES News