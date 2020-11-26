Coronavirus

All 6 members of Gov. Gavin Newsom's family test negative for COVID-19

The family members had been in quarantine since last Friday.

FILE - Gavin Newsom carries his son Dutch, following him from left is daughter Montana, son Hunter, and daughter Brooklynn. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says he and the whole first family have tested negative for COVID-19.

The family members had been in quarantine after learning last Friday that some of them came into contact with a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus.

The officer provides security for the Newsom family. Newsom and his wife Jennifer did not have contact with the officer, but three of his four children did. The governor's office said on Wednesday all six family members have now tested negative.

Even before the family learned of the CHP officer testing positive, one of Newsom's children was already in quarantine after possibly having been exposed to the virus at school.
