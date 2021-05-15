Bay Area counties waiting on state to update mask guidance after CDC announcement

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area counties are on standby as California's Department of Public Health reviews the new CDC mask guidance."While a county can be more restrictive than the state we cannot be more lenient than the state. We look to the state to understand what that baseline looks like," said Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendricks.Marin County says they are close to herd immunity with 85% of their residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine. But their hands are tied to make any changes."What is Marin County's plan?": "At this point our mask guidelines have not changed. When people leave their home in most cases they should have their masks on at all times. The only exception are those that are fully vaccinated when they are outdoors can go without a mask expect if they are in a crowded area like a sporting event."Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia sits on the Executive Board of the California State Association of Counties."There's been a little ambiguity coming out of the state about what their plan may be in light of the CDC decision. I think it's likely that they are going to change within a few days," said Supervisor Gioia.For now Supervisor Giogia says every county will keep its mask mandate. Over the phone Santa Clara County's Public Information officer said that they've been waiting the whole day on the state to find out what to do next.Alameda County officials voicing concern when residents are in crowded places. Their mask mandate also still in effect.Over the winter, California was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. Now we have the lowest case rate in the country. So what's holding us back?UCSF's infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi says California is being cautious. But she says the data is clear."I think it is very safe because masks are a tool and vaccines are a solution. Once you have the solution you don't need the tool," said Dr. Gandhi.Dr. Gandhi says the CDC reviewed several research studies before making this decision proving that vaccines are effective."Even against variants vaccines are 88% and up to 90% and in one study up to 100% effective against severe disease," Dr. Gandhi added that the CDC also based their recommendation after reviewing a second piece of data that stated that vaccinated people, "it's very unlikely for them to transmit the virus."What concerns Dr. Gandhi now is people who've been fully vaccinated getting themselves mentally prepare to remove the mask.