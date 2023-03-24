The San Francisco Bay Area will finally see a dry weekend ahead of another incoming storm Tuesday.

Storm timeline: Bay Area to see 1st dry weekend this month, but atmospheric river on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enjoy this gorgeous weekend with dry weather both Saturday and Sunday in the Bay Area.

It's our only dry weekend this month.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma is still tracking our next atmospheric river early next week. Currently it looks like Tuesday morning will be the time of highest impacts with heavy rain and strong winds.

The details will be fine tuned in the coming days, but the National Weather Service has already outlined the Bay Area for a threat of excessive rainfall, which could lead to flooding Tuesday.

