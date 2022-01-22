San Francisco 49ers

'Go Niners!: Faithful ready for 49ers-Packers battle in Green Bay for NFC Divisional Playoffs

By Cornell Barnard
Niners faithful ready for 49ers-Packers battle in Green Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Niner fans who aren't traveling to Green Bay will be watching Saturday's playoff game from across the Bay Area, gearing up for a battle in Green Bay. The faithful are ready.

"We're very excited, Bang Bang Niner Gang...you know what I'm talking about," said 49ers fan Joe York.

York from San Francisco is a true Niner super fan. Saturday's battle in Green Bay can't come soon enough.

"I'm ready, my whole family, we're ready," said York.

He came to Lids at Pier 39 looking for the right jersey to watch Saturday's big game.

"San Francisco 49ers, if you cut me open, I'd bleed red, white, gold and a sprinkle of black in there," he laughed.

This store has been busy helping last minute fan shoppers. They sell anything and everything Niner.

This store has been busy helping last minute fan shoppers. They sell anything and everything Niner.

Want your favorite player's signature stitched on? Manager Jordan Sanchez can do that.

Throughout the season, we've been doing Lance, Kittle and Bosa, the biggest ones this season," said Sanchez.

The Niners flag was waving proudly outside the Bus Stop bar where a thirsty crowd is expected Saturday. Extra beer has been ordered.

"We're doing a couple of hundred cases easy," said bartender Paul McManus.

Anthony Bey expects to be yelling all night.

"I'm going to support the team and local businesses, I'll probably lose my voice by the end of the night," Bey said.

Good luck, Niners! The faithful will be watching.

"Go Niners," said Bey.

