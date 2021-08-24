jimmy kimmel live

SNEAK PEEK: Guest host Niall Horan plays golf with Jonas Brothers on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan has a challenge for the Jonas Brothers in this hilarious sneak peek from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
EMBED <>More Videos

Niall Horan, Jonas Brothers play golf on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan takes the Jonas Brothers golfing during his guest-hosting stint on Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"... but there's a catch.

"Since we're such good golfers we thought it'd be only fair if we were to play golf, we would handicap ourselves," Horan said alongside Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

The musicians take turns randomly picking balls with handicaps inscribed on them from the "Wheel of Stupidity."

Horan's first challenge? He must play golf in a kilt with a full set of bagpipes.

Other challenges include: spinning around ten times and swinging while dizzy, swinging a club covered in lubricant and shooting while the opponents blow air horns.

Watch the rest of the sneak peek in the media player above. Tuesday's episode will also feature Lizzo ("Rumors"), Cristo Fernández ("Ted Lasso") and musical guest Kane Brown.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmel liveone directiontelevisionjoe jonasgolftalk showotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
Shaq, Dwight Howard read 'Mean Tweets: NBA Edition' on 'Kimmel'
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with MyPillow CEO got pretty weird
Can Michelle Obama get Jimmy Kimmel's daughter to eat vegetables?
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News