Public memorial for Sgt. Nicole Gee, CA Marine killed in Afghanistan attack last month

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Members of the public honored a Sacramento-area Marine Saturday who was killed in last month's attack at the Kabul airport.

The memorial for U.S Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee started at 11:00a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

Gee was photographed cradling an infant in Afghanistan a week before the service member was killed in the bombing attack at the airport.

"Her last stop was a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan where she assisted in evacuating more than 100,000 refugees," said her cousin, Krista Juels. "Nicole was a beloved sister, wife, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, granddaughter, friend and hero to the countless people she helped. She will always be remembered for her bravery, kindness, love, dedication and countless sacrifice and service to her country."

A procession was held down at Stanford ranch road to Highway 65 and I-80.

