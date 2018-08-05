'No to Marxism in America 2' march and rally taking place in Berkeley

Police at scene of "'No to Marxism in America 2' march and rally in Berkeley, California on August 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Berkeley police are prohibiting weapons at the so-called "No to Marxism in America 2" rally in Berkeley today in an attempt to prevent or at least curtail violence at the event.

Amber Gwen Cummings is holding the rally, at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. Cummings held a "No to Marxism" rally in the same park in August 2017 in which a man was beaten to the ground, among other violent acts.

Police on Saturday released a lengthy list of items prohibited at the rally, noting, "These rules are intended to assist those wishing to peaceably express their First Amendment rights."

Sticks, pipes, poles, lengths of lumber or wood, baseball bats, bricks, pepper spray, knives and firearms are some of the items banned at Civic Center and Ohlone parks.

Anyone violating the prohibition will be subject to citation and arrest, authorities said.

"There are concerns that the motivation behind some of the Aug. 5 events is to mark and revive violent conflicts that occurred during protests in Berkeley in 2017, both on the University of California campus and in city parks and streets," police said in a statement.

At least 10 people were arrested in Cummings' 2017 event. A fistfight took place between two people on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Allston Avenue. A person dressed in black, the hallmark of the infamous Black Bloc, which advocates violence, destroyed another attendee's camera.
