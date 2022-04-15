Novato High School on lockdown after possible bomb threat, police say

(Shutterstock)

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Novato High School is on lockdown due a possible bomb threat Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers are currently on scene investigating. Students and staff have been asked to shelter in place while the campus is being searched.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
novatoschool threatbomb threatthreatinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory
Jackie Robinson Day: MLB celebrates trailblazer 75 years after debut
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
Naming contest heats up for Annie the Falcon's new boyfriend
Here's when to expect rain across the Bay Area
Show More
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows open air market for stolen goods in SF
Fire industry experts share insight into SJ Home Depot fire
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
More TOP STORIES News