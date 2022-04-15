ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Novato High School on lockdown after possible bomb threat, police say
KGO
(Shutterstock)
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Novato High School is on lockdown due a possible bomb threat Friday afternoon, police said.
Officers are currently on scene investigating. Students and staff have been asked to shelter in place while the campus is being searched.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
