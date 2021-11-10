Man arrested for trespassing in Novato; shelter-in-place order lifted, police say

We’ve obtained a photo of the person we are searching for in the bel Marin keys area.



Please call 911 if you see them.



If you have information on who this person might be, please contact us at 415-479-2311. pic.twitter.com/WiJWlulLYJ — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 10, 2021

Bel Marin Keys Update:



The subject was arrested for trespassing and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Marin County Jail. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 10, 2021

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The shelter-in-place order for Novato neighborhood has been lifted after police were initially looking for a burglary suspect, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.A man was arrested for trespassing and an outstanding warrant, according to police. He was booked into Marin County Jail.Police say the man pictured in the Twitter post saw his photo on social media and reached out to the sheriff's office.The areas in the 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys Blvd were under the order.