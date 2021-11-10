Man arrested for trespassing in Novato; shelter-in-place order lifted, police say

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The shelter-in-place order for Novato neighborhood has been lifted after police were initially looking for a burglary suspect, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

A man was arrested for trespassing and an outstanding warrant, according to police. He was booked into Marin County Jail.

Police say the man pictured in the Twitter post saw his photo on social media and reached out to the sheriff's office.

The areas in the 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys Blvd were under the order.




