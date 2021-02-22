Society

Nurse visiting SF to care for COVID patients has medical memorabilia stolen in car break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traveling nurse who moved to San Francisco less than 24 hours ago to care for COVID patients had something very precious stolen from her after her van was broken into.

45 minutes after walking her dogs late Sunday morning along Pine Street in Nob Hill, Kathleen Poelking noticed her minivan had been broken into. Her work bag was gone along with something very precious inside.

"I've literally carried that on every shift I've worked critical care, ER and ICU for 16 years and I really hope I get it back and my stethoscope it's irreplaceable," says Kathleen via Zoom from her apartment.



"Inside was the Littman stethoscope that my grandmother gave me when I graduated from nursing school. She passed away since then and it it's irreplaceable."

Kathleen's landlord had even warned her about car break-ins but she didn't think anyone would want to take her work bag. She's asking anyone who sees the olive colored bag with the "Cleveland Clinic" logo on it, to please contact San Francisco police.
