Nurse visiting SF to care for COVID patients has medical memorabilia stolen in car break-in

𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗠𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗡: Kathleen is a traveling nurse who just arrived in San Francisco 24 hours ago to help COVID patients.

After coming back f/walking her dog in Nob Hill realized her minivan had been broken into & her work bag gone (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GcKfxJYBtB — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 22, 2021

(2/2) Inside was the stethoscope her grandma gave her 16 years ago which she has used every single day since.



Her grandma passed away at 84 and it’s a very precious memento of her.



Kathleen’s bag is olive w/the @ClevelandClinic logo. She’s hoping someone will find it! pic.twitter.com/h1C7otoSDG — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 22, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traveling nurse who moved to San Francisco less than 24 hours ago to care for COVID patients had something very precious stolen from her after her van was broken into.45 minutes after walking her dogs late Sunday morning along Pine Street in Nob Hill, Kathleen Poelking noticed her minivan had been broken into. Her work bag was gone along with something very precious inside."I've literally carried that on every shift I've worked critical care, ER and ICU for 16 years and I really hope I get it back and my stethoscope it's irreplaceable," says Kathleen via Zoom from her apartment."Inside was the Littman stethoscope that my grandmother gave me when I graduated from nursing school. She passed away since then and it it's irreplaceable."Kathleen's landlord had even warned her about car break-ins but she didn't think anyone would want to take her work bag. She's asking anyone who sees the olive colored bag with the "Cleveland Clinic" logo on it, to please contact San Francisco police.