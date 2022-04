OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A possible shooting investigation has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland Sunday afternoon, CHP officials said.CHP officers were dispatched to the area of I-580 and SR-13 in Oakland at around 3:49 p.m.They say traffic is being diverted off to SR-13No other details have been released at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.The public is urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.