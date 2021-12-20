EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man being robbed at gunpoint while unloading luggage at Oakland hotel

By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading at Oakland hotel

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A brazen armed robbery was caught on camera outside an Oakland hotel, as hotel occupancy rises slightly across the country during the busy holiday season.

Surveillance video used in the Oakland police investigation shows a man, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, unloading his car to check-in to the downtown Marriott on Broadway Thursday evening.

In what seems like an instant, two armed with guns run toward the victim. One of the men grabs the victim's bag, which according to the victim included a high-end watch, cash, a laptop and Christmas gifts.

RELATED: What is law enforcement doing to crack down on violent crime in Oakland?

The victim said he thought the area was safe, given the amount of people who were around.

ABC7 News has reached out to OPD to learn if the suspects have been identified or apprehended.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklanddowntown oaklandcrimehotelopdrobberymarriott internationalcaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka
Rainy weather coming to Bay Area for holiday week
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
OPD recovers vehicle connected to murder of TV news security guard
3 omicron cases detected in SF's Mission with no travel history
Quiet day at SFO amidst busy holiday travel across the nation
Christmas storm to blast Lake Tahoe, Sierra regions
Show More
SJ Macy's security guard attacked during mass robbery attempt
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial
Small businesses get holiday shopping boost from Bay Area locals
Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough
Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' during holiday as COVID rages
More TOP STORIES News