EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man being robbed at gunpoint while unloading luggage at Oakland hotel

Surveillance video used in the Oakland police investigation shows a man, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, unloading his car to check-in to the downtown Marriott on Broadway Thursday evening.
In what seems like an instant, two armed with guns run toward the victim. One of the men grabs the victim's bag, which according to the victim included a high-end watch, cash, a laptop and Christmas gifts.
RELATED: What is law enforcement doing to crack down on violent crime in Oakland?
The victim said he thought the area was safe, given the amount of people who were around.
ABC7 News has reached out to OPD to learn if the suspects have been identified or apprehended.