Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC, source says

LOS ANGELES -- A USC student, who is the son of an Oakland City Council member was shot and killed in a failed robbery attempt about a mile from campus early Sunday morning, a source tells ABC7 News.

USC campus media identified the victim as Victor McElhaney, son of Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

Victor was a student in the university's Thornton School of Music and was an instructor at Oakland Public Conservatory of Music.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue, located east of the University of Southern California campus.

Police say several suspects approached the victim in what appears to be a robbery attempt, fired at him and then fled the scene in a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The school was making sure students were aware of counseling services available to them.

