Crews battling 3-alarm structure fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews with the Oakland Fire Department are battling a 3-alarm fire that broke out at a building on Park Blvd. Monday afternoon.

SKY7 was overhead and several firefighters could be seen trying to put out the flames from the top of other nearby buildings.

Fire officials tell ABC7 News there are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
