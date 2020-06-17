Fire at metal recycling facility leaves smoke over Oakland's Jack London Square

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 1-alarm fire at a metal recycling facility in Oakland has left thick black smoke near Jack London Square and I-880.

The fire is at Schnitzter Steel near the Port of Oakland.

The fire remains at 1-alarm, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the area of 3rd and Chestnut streets should close their windows, fire officials advised.

