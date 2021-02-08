70-year-old Oakland woman seen attacked, robbed by 2 men after returning from bank

The video captured by her granddaughter comes on the heels of a series of attacks on seniors in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood.
𝟳𝟬-𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗠𝗔 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗗 & 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗗: Not again!— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 8, 2021
⠀
A young woman told me her grandma was robbed while coming home from the bank February 3rd around 11am. 6th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/eqbDPL3jbx
Wanting to keep her identity private, the woman's granddaughter says the incident happened February 3 at around 11 a.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland.
In the video one suspect can be seen quickly knocking the 70-year-old to the ground while another one runs in and steal her handbag. According to her granddaughter the suspects also tried to get her cell phone but luckily it along with cash from the bank was in her pocket and was not taken
The woman's granddaughter says she's already on edge after a 91-year-old man and two other seniors were attacked in Chinatown in recent weeks. She plans to file a police report and is hoping to raise awareness of crimes against seniors. She continued to say her grandma was bruised but is recovering from her traumatic experience.
ABC7 News has reached out to Oakland Police about this incident. They held a press conference on February 3 with local leaders and the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce where Oakland Police Captain Bobby Hookfin said the attacks in Chinatown "...appear to be more violent, for whatever reason and that's why we need to stop this now."