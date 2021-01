Oakland business creates special t-shirt celebrating Kamala Harris' ascension to vice presidency

Last chance to order our ‘Oakland in the House’ men’s and women’s tees! Deadline for online orders is midnight tonight (ships in 7-10 business days)! https://t.co/DPobgA2pHd pic.twitter.com/sS03NFEDHd — Oaklandish (@Oaklandish) January 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland residents are bursting with pride over native daughter Kamala Harris' ascension to the vice presidency.Fashion line Oaklandish is joining the celebration, printing up t-shirts sporting the phrase, "Oakland in the house," with an image of the White House on them.Only a limited number with this design are being made, and the deadline to order one is midnight tonight.And speaking of Oakland garb, the Warriors happened to unveil their new "Oakland" jerseys on the day Harris was sworn in.Of course, It wasn't lost on Oaklanders that the Dubs played their most complete game of the season last night in the jersey's honoring their former home, beating the Spurs by 22 points.