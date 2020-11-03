Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys honoring 'We Believe' team

The design is in the same font used on jerseys during the "We Believe" Warriors.
The timing is striking some as a bit odd, as it comes the same day the team is proceeding to the California's Supreme Court over $47 million the Oakland Coliseum authority says the team still owes.
Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020
“Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history.
To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM
Nonetheless, the Warriors are still using their old Oakland practice facility for camps, and right now, as a voting location heading to Election Day.
