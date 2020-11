Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys honoring 'We Believe' team

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity.



“Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history.



To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their new "Oakland Forever" jerseys that they'll wear on select occasions next season.The design is in the same font used on jerseys during the "We Believe" Warriors.The timing is striking some as a bit odd, as it comes the same day the team is proceeding to the California's Supreme Court over $47 million the Oakland Coliseum authority says the team still owes.Nonetheless, the Warriors are still using their old Oakland practice facility for camps, and right now, as a voting location heading to Election Day.Watch the video in the media player above to get a closer look at the new jerseys.