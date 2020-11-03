Golden State Warriors

Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys honoring 'We Believe' team

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their new "Oakland Forever" jerseys that they'll wear on select occasions next season.

The design is in the same font used on jerseys during the "We Believe" Warriors.

The timing is striking some as a bit odd, as it comes the same day the team is proceeding to the California's Supreme Court over $47 million the Oakland Coliseum authority says the team still owes.



Nonetheless, the Warriors are still using their old Oakland practice facility for camps, and right now, as a voting location heading to Election Day.

Watch the video in the media player above to get a closer look at the new jerseys.

