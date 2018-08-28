Oakland police asking for public's help with recent homicides

A police cruiser blocks the road in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police are asking for the public's help in solving homicides that occurred in the city recently. They say they may be connected but it's early in the investigation.

On August 26 at about 7 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of 72nd Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired when they found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, a 38-year-old Oakland resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

At about 12:57 a.m. on the same day, police responded to the 9500 block of E Street and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and was identified as 21-year-old Oakland resident Polo Demetrio Pablocalmo.

At 2:20 a.m. on August 26, police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of International Boulevard. One of the victims, 31-year-old Union City resident Xin Hoang, died from his injuries at the hospital.

On August 27 at about 4:10 p.m., OPD responded to the 7100 block of International Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Mario Thomas suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say the homicides do not appear to be gang-related.

OPD is not releasing suspect information at this time. The agency has evidence but will no comment specifically if that includes surveillance video.

