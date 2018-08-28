Richmond police announce $10,000 reward in pair of homicides

RICHMOND, Calif. --Richmond police Tuesday announced $10,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and charging of people in two separate homicides from April.
The first of the two cases involved 30-year-old Mark Henderson Jr., a Richmond resident found fatally shot in the 5000 block of Hartnett Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on April 9, according to police.
RELATED: Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park
On April 18, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to a shooting at the Stop & Shop Market at 800 Carlson Blvd. and found 21-year-old Joseph Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 621-1212, ext. 1933.