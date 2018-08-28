Richmond police announce $10,000 reward in pair of homicides

This is an undated image of a Richmond Police Department sign. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Richmond police Tuesday announced $10,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and charging of people in two separate homicides from April.

The first of the two cases involved 30-year-old Mark Henderson Jr., a Richmond resident found fatally shot in the 5000 block of Hartnett Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on April 9, according to police.

RELATED: Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park

On April 18, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to a shooting at the Stop & Shop Market at 800 Carlson Blvd. and found 21-year-old Joseph Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 621-1212, ext. 1933.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder rewardrewardhomicidehomicide investigationinvestigationpolicefatal shootingdeadly shootingshootingRichmond
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park
Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
Estranged wife of 'Golden State Killer' suspect releases statement
$30K reward offered after man killed at Oakland bus stop
Top Stories
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
Gruesome discovery at home of SF missing man
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Lumber truck flips over at Menlo Park construction site
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
Show More
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then vanished
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
Lyft permanently redirects pick-ups off some blocks of Valencia Street
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
More News