Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station

This undated image shows a sign at the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland police shot and killed a man near the MacArthur BART station on Sunday night, police confirmed early this morning.

Oakland fire officials came to the 900 block of 40th Street at 6:17 p.m. because there was a report of a man down in the street, according to police.

Fire officials told police that the man was armed with a gun, according to police, and requested backup.

Police who were not wearing uniforms came to the scene and saw that the man had a handgun, according to police. They then began giving the man "verbal commands," police said.

The man allegedly did not comply with the commands, and police shot the man. Police said they treated him for his wounds.

The man died at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Police did not release any information about the man's identity.

They said they recovered a firearm after they shot him.

Oakland police and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the police shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
OPDofficer involved shootingOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News