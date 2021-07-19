localish

Recycle or trash? A guide to determining what's recyclable

EMBED <>More Videos

A complete guide for recycling household items

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Proper recycling techniques help diminish contamination and ease the inspection and sorting process of recyclables upon arrival to waste management facilities.

The easiest way to recycle right is to follow three easy steps for all containers: empty, clean, and dry.

"Empty free of food and liquids, scrape out all your food out of jars, and dry paper and cardboard," advises Leticia Jauregui of California Waste Solutions.

Oakland Recycles is a partnership with the City of Oakland and CA Waste Solutions and Waste Management. In the video above, Jauregui discusses the proper way to recycle old and unused household items, including COVID-19 cleaning supplies.

Here are a few tips and facts for deciding what belongs in the recycling bin or trash:

  • Paper and cardboard that have come into contact with food or liquid belong in the compost bin.

  • After emptying all liquids, put the cap back onto a water bottle. Then place it into your recycling bin.

  • Upcycle or donate gently worn clothing items instead of recycling.

  • Non-recyclables include diapers, hangers, plastic bags, chip bags, hoses, and plastic toys. Put these items into your trash container.

  • Always keep recycling materials loose in your bin. Do not put recyclables in a plastic bag.

  • Cleansing wipes belong in the trash. Do not flush any wipes down the toilet, as they can clog your drain.


For more information, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenoaklandrecyclingenvironmenthow togarbagelocalish bay areacommunitylocalish
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Sunset Sound celebrates 60 years
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News