Oakland police seek help after home invasion robbery in broad daylight

Oakland police are using surveillance video in their investigation, showing suspects using semi-automatic handguns to force a man into a home.
The incident happened at about 1:40 p.m. the afternoon of Jan. 29.
A cell phone along with money and three firearms were taken by the suspects.
There were no injuries reported but Oakland police ask anyone with information that can help with the investigation to call 510-238-3326.
