Oakland police seek help after home invasion robbery in broad daylight

Police in the East Bay are on the lookout for a brazen crew of house burglars who may be responsible for a recent rash of rip-offs that happened all in one night.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Some neighbors in Oakland area are on alert after an armed home-invasion robbery was caught on camera in the city's Fruitvale/Central area of the city.Oakland police are using surveillance video in their investigation, showing suspects using semi-automatic handguns to force a man into a home.The incident happened at about 1:40 p.m. the afternoon of Jan. 29.A cell phone along with money and three firearms were taken by the suspects.There were no injuries reported but Oakland police ask anyone with information that can help with the investigation to call 510-238-3326.