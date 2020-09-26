Coronavirus California

Get COVID-19 help: Here's how Oakland, SF are offering support to Latino communities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Latinos continue to represent a big portion of the front line and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

So it's no surprise that in San Francisco, Latinos make up half of all reported cases of COVID-19. The mayor says it's time to do more. Oakland, with similar issues, is stepping up testing.

In Oakland, the virus continues to affect Latinos disproportionately with a rate six times higher than that of white families.

Today and through the weekend, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of La Clinica de la Raza in the Fruitvale District.

Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered this message in English and Spanish.

"Getting a free test here is safe and confidential and it will not impact your immigration status," expressed Mayor Schaaf.

San Francisco is now expanding COVID-related support for this community in different ways.

"We want people to know, look, if you can't collect unemployment or you can't collect any sick pay or what-have-you for leaving work, we will provide a subside for that, we will provide a hotel room if you live in closed quarters, if you live in closed quarters with other family members," said Mayor London Breed.

The city and other organizations have brought testing to the Mission, and have helped by distributing food but the numbers here remain high--50 percent of all reported cases in San Francisco.

"All the people who can shelter in place, who can get door dash when they get their food, go to the restaurant you order from and look in the back kitchen. You tell me who works there. The driver who is bringing your food. I mean all of this is interconnected. We're helping to take care of the city, the city should take care of us," said Jon Jacobo who is part of the Latino Task Force on COVID-19.

The Bay Area Council did a study on who is working remotely and found that only 30 percent of Latinos employed can actually afford to work from home. In many cases, public transportation is the only option they have or carpooling which also puts them at risk.

City officials say a decline in the number of cases in the Mission will mean a drop in our overall numbers which will help the city reopen more businesses and schools.

