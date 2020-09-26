Get COVID-19 help: Here's how Oakland, SF are offering support to Latino communities

So it's no surprise that in San Francisco, Latinos make up half of all reported cases of COVID-19. The mayor says it's time to do more. Oakland, with similar issues, is stepping up testing.
RELATED: Health advocates push for better COVID-19 testing in Oakland's hard-hit Fruitvale District
In Oakland, the virus continues to affect Latinos disproportionately with a rate six times higher than that of white families.
Today and through the weekend, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of La Clinica de la Raza in the Fruitvale District.
Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered this message in English and Spanish.
"Getting a free test here is safe and confidential and it will not impact your immigration status," expressed Mayor Schaaf.
WATCH: San Francisco COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as more businesses reopen, health director says
San Francisco is now expanding COVID-related support for this community in different ways.
"We want people to know, look, if you can't collect unemployment or you can't collect any sick pay or what-have-you for leaving work, we will provide a subside for that, we will provide a hotel room if you live in closed quarters, if you live in closed quarters with other family members," said Mayor London Breed.
The city and other organizations have brought testing to the Mission, and have helped by distributing food but the numbers here remain high--50 percent of all reported cases in San Francisco.
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
"All the people who can shelter in place, who can get door dash when they get their food, go to the restaurant you order from and look in the back kitchen. You tell me who works there. The driver who is bringing your food. I mean all of this is interconnected. We're helping to take care of the city, the city should take care of us," said Jon Jacobo who is part of the Latino Task Force on COVID-19.
The Bay Area Council did a study on who is working remotely and found that only 30 percent of Latinos employed can actually afford to work from home. In many cases, public transportation is the only option they have or carpooling which also puts them at risk.
City officials say a decline in the number of cases in the Mission will mean a drop in our overall numbers which will help the city reopen more businesses and schools.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic