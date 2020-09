WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives update on COVID-19 reopening

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are holding a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to give an update on the city's coronavirus and its reopening plans.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Starting Monday, nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors in San Francisco were allowed to reopen indoors, as well as gyms and places of worship with limited capacity. Hair salons were allowed to reopen earlier this month.There are even more reopenings tentatively slated for Sept. 21, including indoor museums and some elementary schools.The city's goal is to allow middle schools to reopen for limited in-person learning.Because there is more concern about transmission among high schoolers, Mayor Breed said she is "not certain we'll be able to move forward with high schools any time soon."But Mayor Breed said the city still plans to proceed with caution and closely monitor the COVID-19 indicators."All plans are subject to change just as they were before," she said. "The last thing I want to do is tell you that we're going to be opening, and then need to make changes and to start closing businesses once again.""There is more virus out there than ever before," said Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax. "And indeed, we have a narrow window to keep moving forward."