Man from SF shot, killed in Oakland marking 8th deadly shooting in city this past week, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say a man from San Francisco was shot and killed Saturday night.

They say they found him lying on the ground on Camden St. near 62nd Ave. in Oakland.

He had been shot at least once and died at the scene.

Police say officers found the man after responding to a ShotSpotter alert, shortly after 6 p.m.

His death marks the eighth deadly shooting in Oakland just this past week.

It comes after another man was shot and killed in Oakland Friday night.

It happened in a residential neighborhood on E Street, just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say the victim lived in Oakland.

They have not released his name.

We are waiting on an update on what may have led to the shooting including any possible arrests.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says it's been a tough week in the city of Oakland.

