1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks employee opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official

An investigation is underway after a Brinks employee opened fire killing a suspected robber in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to a city official.

Police say one person is dead and two others were injured during that shooting, including a Brinks worker and an innocent bystander.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a Napa Autoparts on 44th Ave. and International Blvd.

Oakland city councilman Noel Gallo says the Brinks employee shot an alleged robber in self-defense. That alleged robber was killed.

Police say the two other people are at a hospital.

Gallo also tells us there were other suspects who got away.

