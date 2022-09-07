  • Watch Now

San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown after shooting and armored car heist, police say; suspect at large

11 minutes ago
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently locked down and one person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday.

San Leandro police say that the shooting happened at 11:40 a.m. as an armored car guard was picking up or dropping off money in a parking lot.

They say the suspect grabbed a money bag and got away, and is still at large.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

