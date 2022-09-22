Man found dead inside van likely victim of freeway shooting on I-580 in Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly freeway shooting that happened on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday.

Oakland police say it contacted the CHP at around 11:30 p.m. after it found a van on 51st Ave. and International Blvd.

Officers found a man dead inside the vehicle who had been shot. Authorities with the Oakland police department and the CHP say the shooting likely happened on I-580.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking the public who may have additional details related to the shooting to call the CHP at (707) 917-4491.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.