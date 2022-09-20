1 killed, 1 other wounded in shooting near Oakland City Hall, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is killed and another wounded in a shooting near Oakland City Hall, police said Tuesday afternoon.

OPD tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the shooting occurred in the area of 14th Street and Broadway.

Oakland city administrator Ed Reiskin told ABC7 News that shots rang out at around 2:15 p.m. near City Hall.

