2 OPD officers injured by drunk driver while investigating double homicide amid violent night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Oakland police officers were sent to the hospital while at the scene of a double homicide Monday as they responded to a violent night, according to the Oakland Police Officers' Association.

Gunfire erupted in front of a grocery store at the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 31st Street at 7:45 p.m.

Three people were wounded, and two of the victims died at the scene. The third person was driven to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakland police say that a drunk driver then plowed into a parked police car at the scene, injuring two officers.

In a statement, the Oakland POA says that the officers were not seriously hurt.

The second shooting happened 45 minutes later at around 8:30 p.m. when police were called to the intersection of East 20th Street and 23rd Avenue in East Oakland.

There they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

These were Oakland's 88th, 89th, and 90th homicides of the year.

"We are grateful, and Oakland was fortunate, that the two police officers injured last night were not more seriously hurt," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan. "Yet, at the same time, we are saddened that Oakland's annual murder total jumped ever closer to becoming the third year in a row of more than a hundred homicides."

