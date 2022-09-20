Police investigate after 3 killed in 2 separate shootings in Oakland in span of 45 minutes

Police are investigating after two shootings claimed the lives of three people in a span of 45 minutes in Oakland Monday night.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after two shootings claimed the lives of three people in a span of 45 minutes in Oakland Monday night.

Gunfire erupted in front of a grocery store at the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 31st street at 7:45 p.m.

Three people were wounded, and two of the victims died at the scene.

The third person was driven to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Oakland records 6 homicides in 4 days marking 'deadliest week this year'

45 minutes later, police were called to the intersection of East 20th Street and 23rd Avenue in East Oakland.

There they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say homicide investigators are investigating both shootings.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live