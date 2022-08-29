Oakland police to address weekend of violence which included several homicides

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on Monday to address the recent homicides over the past several days.

One of those deadly shootings occurred early Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Park Blvd.

Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene.

An officer at the Alameda County Coroner's Office said Sunday evening he couldn't release the victim's name because his next of kin hadn't been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

