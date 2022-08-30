13-year-old injured, suspect in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 13-year-old boy was injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in East Oakland.

A 12-year-old boy was held Monday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a student at a school in east Oakland, authorities said.

Reports of a shooting sent officers to Madison Park Academy in the Sobrante Park neighborhood about 1:30 p.m., police said.

They found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, and another boy ran away after the shooting but was quickly taken into custody, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a press conference. Armstrong also confirmed that a gun was recovered.

The wounded student was hospitalized in stable condition.

Other details weren't immediately released.

"It saddens me to even think that a kid would bring a gun to school," Armstrong said. "No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying your kid's been shot. It's the worst thing that you can hear."

It wasn't clear whether the 12-year-old attended the academy, which has about 750 students in grades six to 12.

SKY7 flew over the school shortly after the incident where dozens of parents could be seen outside the school, waiting to pick their children up safely.

An email to the Oakland Unified School District by Associated Press, seeking a comment, wasn't immediately returned.

